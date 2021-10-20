China deploys 100 howitzers in its high-altitude borders with India

China has deployed more than 100 advanced long-range rocket launchers in its high-altitude borders with India, according to a source close to the Chinese military, reports South China Morning Post.

The source said the People’s Liberation Army was ramping up defences in preparation for the Himalayan winter and in response to the Indian Army’s deployment of three regiments with M777 ultra-light howitzers along the contested Line of Actual Control.

China, in turn, has deployed over PCL-181 light and truck mounted-howitzers. The firing range of PCL-181 is double that of India’s M777, it is claimed.

Meanwhile, a top Republican on Homeland Security Committee has urged US President Joe Biden to stand up to China after they tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile and fix the administration's 'weak, spineless' reputation on the world stage.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:34 PM IST