Chilling Video! Man Using Phone While Cycling Crushed To Death By Bus From Behind In Lucknow

Lucknow: A man died on Wednesday when a bus coming from behind ran over him while he was cycling in Lucknow's Wazirganj. The chilling video of the accident has surfaced online, showing the bus crushing the man to death.

After the accident, the bus slowed down for a moment, but the driver didn't stop to check on the victim and fled the scene, according to viral video.

According to reports, the said video is of the accident that took place in near a city nursing home in under Wazirganj police station area.

लखनऊ। वजीरगंज इलाके में साइकिल से जा रहे 40 वर्षीय रिज़वान को रोडवेज बस ने रौंद दिया।



लोगों ने शोर मचाया, लेकिन चालक बस लेकर भाग गया।

According to reports, Zahid Hussain, a resident of Purwa Mayanagar Niralanagar, Lucknow, informed the Wazirganj police station that on Wednesday morning, his son Rizwan was riding a bicycle for some personal work.

Near the city station, in front of the City Nursing Home, a roadways bus driver hit his son's bicycle. As result of the collision, he lost control and fell under the wheels of the bus, which crushed his head, leaving him dead on the spot.

The video of the incident shows that Rizwan was using phone while cycling.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, took the body into custody, and sent it for postmortem. They have registered a case against the bus driver based on the father's complaint and have started searching for the accused driver.