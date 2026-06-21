Chilling Video Captures Execution-Style Murder Of Shimla Educator Manisha Mittal

CCTV footage of the murder of Saraswati Paradise International Public School director Manisha Mittal in Shimla's Sanjauli has surfaced, revealing the brutal manner in which the attack was carried out. The video allegedly shows one assailant approaching Mittal from behind and shooting her at point-blank range before another attacker fires additional shots as she lies on the ground.

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According to investigators, the incident took place on the evening of June 13 outside the school gate. As Mittal entered through the gate, a masked attacker reportedly came up from behind and shot her in the head from close range, causing her to collapse instantly. Moments later, another assailant approached the unconscious victim and allegedly fired two more rounds.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the attackers used a country-made pistol in the killing. Police are now probing how the weapon was procured and whether others were involved in supplying it or planning the crime.

Investigators are also examining the accused persons' call records, mutual contacts and movements before and after the shooting in an effort to identify the alleged mastermind and uncover the motive behind the murder. While officials have refrained from disclosing further details, sources said the investigation is progressing rapidly and could lead to additional revelations.

On Monday, police arrested two suspects from Rohtak in Haryana. They have been identified as 22-year-old Ashish Ahlawat from Jhajjar district and 25-year-old Deepak from Rohtak district. Both are being questioned in connection with the case.

The 41-year-old victim, Manisha Mittal, wife of Dr Subhash Yadav and a resident of Rewari, Haryana, succumbed to injuries after being shot three times near the school premises.