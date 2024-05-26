 Children Hospital Fire Heart-Rending, Guilty Won't Be Spared: Delhi CM Kejriwal On Tragedy That Killed 7 Children
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChildren Hospital Fire Heart-Rending, Guilty Won't Be Spared: Delhi CM Kejriwal On Tragedy That Killed 7 Children

Children Hospital Fire Heart-Rending, Guilty Won't Be Spared: Delhi CM Kejriwal On Tragedy That Killed 7 Children

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also said strictest punishment will be given to those found negligent or involved in any wrongdoing.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said the east Delhi children hospital fire which left seven newborns dead is heart-rendering and warned that those responsible for negligence will not be spared.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also said strictest punishment will be given to those found negligent or involved in any wrongdoing.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tweet

In a post on X, Kejriwal said the government stood with those who lost their children in the fire incident in Vivek Vihar, and added the administration was ensuring proper treatment to the injured.

Read Also
Delhi Fire: Death Toll Rises To 7 After Massive Blaze Engulfs Vivek Vihar's Children's Hospital
article-image

He said the reasons behind the fire were being probed and those found negligent will not be spared.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Children Hospital Fire Heart-Rending, Guilty Won't Be Spared: Delhi CM Kejriwal On Tragedy That...

Children Hospital Fire Heart-Rending, Guilty Won't Be Spared: Delhi CM Kejriwal On Tragedy That...

Goa Tragedy: 4 Labourers Killed, 5 Critically Injured As Private Bus Rams Into Roadside Shanties

Goa Tragedy: 4 Labourers Killed, 5 Critically Injured As Private Bus Rams Into Roadside Shanties

Rajkot Gamezone Fire: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Takes Stock Of Situation; Meets Injured At Hospital

Rajkot Gamezone Fire: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Takes Stock Of Situation; Meets Injured At Hospital

Delhi Fire: Death Toll Rises To 7 After Massive Blaze Engulfs Vivek Vihar's Children's Hospital

Delhi Fire: Death Toll Rises To 7 After Massive Blaze Engulfs Vivek Vihar's Children's Hospital

Rajkot Gamezone Fire: Gujarat Government Orders Statewide Closure Of Gaming Zones

Rajkot Gamezone Fire: Gujarat Government Orders Statewide Closure Of Gaming Zones