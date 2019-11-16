Chief Secretary inspects cleanliness arrangements in Raipur

Raipur: In order to check cleanliness arrangements in Raipur, chief secretary RP Mandal visited different localities on two-wheeler and carried out inspection there.

Chief secretary instructed officials and employees to carry out regular monitoring as well as create awareness among the masses for cleanliness.

Urban administration and development department’s special secretary Alarmaymangai D, municipal corporation zone No 4 commissioner Chandan Sharma, district collector Dr S Bhartidasan, additional executive engineer Somil Ranjan Dubey were also present during the inspection.

Secretary Alarmaymangai D reached zone No 4 situated Katora Talab situated Netaji Chowk on Friday at 6 am on her scooty. Later, district collector on their bullet, Choubey on their scooty and other officials reached there and carried out an inspection.

They carried out an inspection at zone No 3 and 4. They also visited a garbage collection point in the area and asked employees to increase their area for garbage collection.

Officials also inspected Oxy-zone in presence of chief minister. They instructed officials and employees there. Later, officials carried out an inspection in front of a member of parliament Chhaya Verma to Telibandha expressway. Chief secretary instructed officials to maintain regular monitoring.