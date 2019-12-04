Chidu's 106-day custody was vengeful, vindictive: Rahul

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said P Chidambaram's 106-day-long custody was "vengeful and vindictive" and hoped that he will come clean in the INX Media case.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul expressed happiness over the Supreme Court granting bail to the former finance minister.

"Chidambaram's 106-day incarceration was vengeful and vindictive. I'm glad that the SC has granted him bail. I'm confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial," he said.

Chidambaram's son Karti also expressed happiness and said that the Congress MP will attend the ongoing session of Parliament on Thursday. "I am very happy that he is going to be back home. I am extremely relieved," Karti said.

Chidambaram's wife Nalini welcomed the Supreme Court's order. Nalini, who is a senior lawyer, said she was happy that her husband got the bail. He will start attending Rajya Sabha proceedings after taking care of his health, she said.

Congress's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged the government hatched a "big conspiracy" against the former finance minister as he had been its sharp critic.

The Congress will welcome him, Chowdhury said, describing Chidambaram as an asset to the party. "On the orders of this government, walls were scaled of the home of Chidamabaram, a former home minister and finance minister, to arrest him as if a relative of Osama bin Laden was staying there. Such behaviour meted out to him is not appropriate," he said.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and said that it is a "balanced and comprehensive judgment".

"It's a very balanced and comprehensive judgment. In particular, the triple test has been very strongly underlined which has been found in favour of the accused both by the High Court and the Supreme Court namely that he cannot be an absconder, he is not interfering with witnesses, he is cooperating etc... We welcome this judgment," Singhvi told media here.