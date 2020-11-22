Chidambaram expresses dismay over Kerala Police Act

New Delhi: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday expressed shocked over the signing of the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance, which the Congress-led opposition says is aimed at muzzling media.

"Shocked by the law made by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of Kerala making a so-called 'offensive' post on social media punishable by 5 years in prison," Chidambaram tweeted.

This comes after the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance on Saturday to curb growing attacks on social media against women and children.

Under the latest ordinance, posting, publishing or circulating defamatory content on social media can lead to jail upto five years and fine up to Rs 10,000.