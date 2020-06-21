Chidambaram blasts PM for ‘clean chit’ to China

New Delhi: In a blistering attack on Prime Minister Modi claiming at the end of an all-party meeting in India-China face-off, Senior Congress leader and former union home minister P Chidambaram said he has left practically everyone baffled and bewildered that ‘no outsider was inside Indian territory in Ladakh’.

His attack came soon after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi charged the PM of surrendering the Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese, why were our soldiers killed? and where were they killed, he asked.

Chidambaram tweeted that if the PM's statement is true, "what was the fuss about May 5-6? Why was there a fight between troops on June 16-17? Why did India lose 20 lives?