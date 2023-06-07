Chhattisgrah Forest Dept Develops AI App To Minimize Human-Elephant Conflicts

Representational Picture |

Raipur: The forest department of Chhattisgarh has recently developed the 'Chhattisgarh Elephant Tracking and Alert App,' which utilises artificial intelligence (AI) to mitigate human-elephant conflicts effectively. This mobile application is specifically designed to send timely alerts to residents of affected villages, enabling them to prevent potential conflicts with elephants.

How does this app work?

According to an official communication from the Chhattisgarh government, the successful transmission of alerts regarding elephant activity within a 10-kilometer radius has been accomplished. These alerts are sent directly to the mobile numbers registered by the villagers.

The functioning of the app involves storing the mobile phone numbers and location data of the villagers. Whenever the elephant trackers input any movement data into the app, it triggers the system to send alerts directly to the villagers' mobile phones. This ensures that timely notifications reach the villagers regarding any elephant activity.

App developed by wildlife wing and FMIS

The App was collaboratively developed by the wildlife wing and the forest management information system (FMIS) with the aim of informing people residing in areas of Chhattisgarh that are affected by elephants.

The application uses artificial intelligence (AI) based on information provided by Elephant Trackers (Hathi Mitra Dal). With the exception of "Munaadi," performed by elephant trackers, this App sends notifications to everyone in the affected village of the presence of elephants via calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages.

The Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve has had an alert App operational for the past three months and the results are found quite encouraging, a forest department senior official said.

App works in both online and offline mode

The newly developed App works both in online (real-time) and offline (near-real-time when trackers are out of a mobile network region) mode, he added.

The mobile numbers and GPS locations of the locals living in elephant-affected areas are registered in alert and tracking App.

This App can also be used to track the presence of other carnivores or omnivorous animals like leopard, sloth bear, myna, and wild buffaloes, he added.