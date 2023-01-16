Chhattisgarh's recent notification over NSA creates political turmoil in state

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Government's recent notification over the National Security Act in the State has created a political turmoil. The major Opposition party BJP addressed a press conference in Raipur on Sunday and questioned the Government's motives.

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh and State BJP President Arun Sao questioned the Baghel Government over the implementation of the NSA in Chhattisgarh.

Through the NSA notification, Mr Baghel wanted to suspend democratic rights, enforce emergency and rule the State as a dictator, Mr Sao alleged. The BJP will oppose any such move with its full capacity, the BJP president added.

This is not an NSA, rather it is Congress Security Act brought in the State after having discussion with Mrs Sonia Gandhi to provide patronage to some special sect people, Mr Raman Singh alleged.

The Government told the assembly the law and order situation was good, then, the Baghel Government must specify what coerced the state administration to bring such a draconian law, he alleged.

After facing backlash over the NSA notification from BJP, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel retorted into strong words. The NSA otification is a routine in every state. Even during the BJP’s Raman Singh regime and the law is passed by the Centre and if the BJP is worried, they must cancel it, Mr Baghel said.

Actually, the state BJP leaders are left with no job, so they are spreading rumours and creating confusion, he said.

“BJP leaders alleged they will be implicated under the NSA and I want to know who was booked under NSA,” Mr Baghel said.

Moreover, the NSA notification was issued on January 1, and it was brought into light on January 12.

Just after the notification became public, BJP leaders cast their aspersion that the ruling Congress Government will use the law against them because they are vociferously opposing forceful religious conversions in tribal Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, recently, serious clashes were reported in the tribal areas and tension prevailed between new converts and tribals in the regions.

