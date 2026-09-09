Chhattisgarh Woman Suicide Case: Reel Addict Korba Woman Consumes Pesticide After Repeated Internet Disruption, Dies

Korba Suicide News: A 52-year-old woman, addicted to watching reels, allegedly ended her life after facing internet disruption in her locality in Chhattisgarh's Korba. The deceased has been identified as Manglo Bai Sarathi. She allegedly consumed pesticide at her home in Kerakachhar village under the Kartala police station limits in Korba district on Saturday. She succumbed during treatment at Korba Medical College Hospital on Monday.

52-year-old Manglo bai was addicted to reels, says family

According to her family, Sarathi was addicted to watching reels. On Saturday, while scrolling her phone, she faced repeated network disruption. Due to the disruption in internet connectivity, videos stopped. This upset her and she threw her mobile on the ground, and later consumed pesticide kept at home.

Manglo Bai dies In Korba Medical College Hospital During Treatment

Her 17-year-old daughter saw her deteriorating and informed other family members. Her family took her to the Kartala primary health center. There she received initial treatment. Seeing her critical condition, she was referred to Korba medical college hospital. She died during treatment on Monday. Her body has been handed over to her family and police have begun the further investigation.