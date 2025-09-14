 Chhattisgarh: Viral Post Inviting Couples To 'Nude Party' In Raipur Sparks Outrage; 2 Detained
District Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh confirmed ongoing investigations to identify those responsible for the controversial campaign. According to reports, two individuals have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
An investigation has been launched following widespread circulation of provocative social media posters advertising an alleged "nude party" scheduled for September 21, triggering political controversy and public outrage across Chhattisgarh's capital.

The blatant post, attributed to the "Aparichit Club," called the gathering as "Raipur's Biggest Stranger Party" while openly requesting attendees to participate without clothing. Another post related to the alleged "nude party" offered promotional liquor discounts exclusively for female participants, though organisers failed to disclose the proposed venue location.

The matter has evolved into a political battleground, with Opposition Congress representatives demanding police action against organisers of the event. Congress secretary Kanhaiya Agrawal has submitted a memorandum regarding this to the Raipur district senior superintendent of police Lal Umed Singh. Congress leadership has also criticised the ruling BJP administration for allegedly permitting cultural degradation through inaction against "promoters of obscenity."

The ruling BJP has countered accusations of negligence, with State Health Minister Shyam Behari Jaiswal condemning such events while simultaneously accusing Congress of exploiting the incident for political gain. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, overseeing the home portfolio, has assured decisive action while urging opposition cooperation.

