Updated on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:49 AM IST

Chhattisgarh: Two women Naxals carrying cash reward of Rs 6 lakh killed in encounter in Dantewada

The gunfight took place around 5.30 am in a forest near Gonderas village under Aranpur police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.
Representative Image | PTI

Two women Naxals, collectively carrying Rs 6 lakh cash reward, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Saturday, an official said.

The gunfight took place around 5.30 am in a forest near Gonderas village under Aranpur police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

After the skirmish ended, the bodies of two Naxals, identified as Hidme Kohrame and Pojje, were recovered, he said, adding that the deceased were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh on their heads respectively.

Kohrame was active as an Area Committee Member of Malanger Area Committee of Maoists, while the second one was active as incharge of Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM-a cultural wing of Maoists) in the same squad, he added.

Three locally-fabricated rifles, ammunition, communication devices, explosive material and camping material were recovered from the spot, he added.

