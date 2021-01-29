Chhattisgarh to launch its first-ever bird festival on January 31

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is going to launch its first-ever bird festival 'Gidhwa-Parsada Bird Festival 2021' in Parsada village, Durg Forest Division, said Additional Principal Conservator for Forest Arun Pandey.

The three-day-long festival will be launched on January 31 and it will end on February 2, Pandey said while speaking with the Free Press Journal over the phone. The forest department has started preparations for the festival.

In maintaining wildlife, diversity, and environmental conservation, birds play a major role. Gidhwa attracts and nests more than 150 varieties of birds including migratory (overseas) and local.

This includes the 106 varieties of local birds and more than 11 types of foreign migratory birds such as those from European countries, Mangolia, Burma and Bangladesh.

The Gidhwa and Parsada area has an old lake sprawling over 100 acres and 125 acres of catchment area. Every year migratory birds start arriving in the area in October month and stay up to March.