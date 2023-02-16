Chhattisgarh: State level Chakkajam on Feb 17 over alleged target killings of BJP leaders | FILE PHOTO/ Representative image

Raipur: Over alleged targeted killings of public representatives in naxal hotbed Bastar, politics of state is on boil. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members here in the state are sulking with anger.

Amid these, Chhattisgarh’s Director General of Police (DGP) wrote a letter to the NIA and requested for the investigation into the killings of three public representatives, who were killed in Bastar in the past week.

Probe into killing of public representatives

The Chhattisgarh government confirmed the information on Thursday and said the DGP wrote a letter to the NIA regarding a probe into the killings of three public representatives.

“Naxalites enraged because of continuous shrinkage in Maoist territory. Therefore, they have started targeting public representatives and common people in a fit of rage,” Chhattisgarh government said in a statement.

Notably, the DGP wrote a letter to the national level probing agency after the Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel made a statement in media that he has no objection over central agency level investigation. The CM also denied allegations of security lapses.

BJP state president Arun Sao registered serious objection over the leaking of the confidential letter and said he received the news from the media that DGP wrote a letter to the NIA for a probe.

Bhupesh Baghel must clarify whether they (Congress) started believing in the NIA, earlier they used to criticize, he questioned. The Congress failed in providing security for BJP leaders, they must admit, Sao said.

However, earlier when BJP national president JP Nadda, who was on a single-day visit to Bastar Loksabha, participated in last rites of slain BJP leader Sagar Sahu in Narayanpur on February 11. Then, also BJP leaders raised the issue of alleged target killings and demanded an NIA levelprobe.

Issue raised in parliament

The issue was also raised in parliament, Former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh threatened from his twitter handle and said, "Dau(CM Baghel), remember, every single murder will be accounted for, now real "justice" will be done".

Meanwhile on the issue, BJP issued a statement on Thursday and declared a state-level chakkajam (wheel halt) on February 17. The wheel-halt will remain effective from 2:00-4:00 noon on Friday, the communique added.

In one month, our senior leaders in Bastar like Ramadar Alami, Neelkanth Kakem, Sagar Sahu, and Budhram Kartam were selectively killed. These were targeted killings and which was a part of conspiracy, BJP alleged.

As the Congress perceived that if it will not win in coming elections, it hands in gloves with naxals initiated target killings of BJP leaders residing in the naxal hotbed Bastar, has created furore among the party members. Therefore, to register strong protest against target political killings a state-level chakka jam will be organized, BJP said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)