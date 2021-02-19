Chhattisgarh: Six Maoists including 4 women surrender in Dantewada

Raipur: Six Maoists including five carrying cash rewards on their heads surrendered before police in the insurgency-hit Dantewada district here on Friday. Out of six, four were women Maoists, police said.

Of the surrendered ultras one carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, two carried rewards of Rs 3 lakh each and two others carried rewards of Rs 2 lakh on their heads, an official press release from Dantewada police said.

The Maoists were deeply dissatisfied with the unnecessary violence perpetrated by their fellow cadre and the hardships of jungle.

The woman Maoist identified as Kumari Jogi Kawasi was a member of Maoist Katekalyan area committee and in-charge of KAMS. State government had declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head.

Likewise, Kamlu alias Santosh Podiyam was a member of Maoist platoon number 16 and carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head. Payke Kovasi was in-charge of Maoist’s Maad division tailor section and carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh. Bhume Uike, a member of Maoist platoon number 26 carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head. Linga Ram Uike, a member of Maoist supply team, also carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh. Pande Kawasi a member of Maoist CNM too surrendered before police.

The ultras were also impressed by ‘Lon Varratu’ (homecoming in local language) programme of the Dantewada police.

They were provided financial assistance of Rs 10,000 and will be rehabilitated as per the policy of the state government.