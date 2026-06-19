Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Tied Up, Head Shaved, Face Blackened By Husband Over Alleged Affair

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Korea: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Chhattisgarh's Korea district. A husband allegedly tied his wife's hands and feet with a rope. He then tore her clothes, slapped her repeatedly and pulled her hair. The husband didn't stop there; he cut her hair with scissors, then tonsured her head, and smeared black-coloured liquid on her face.

Videos surface online

Disturbing videos of the brutal incident have surfaced on social media. One of the videos shows the woman's hands tied and her being slapped by a man.

Another clip shows her limbs tied, and she has been made to sit in public, where the man can be seen chopping the woman's hair with scissors. The man then asks another man to pour a black-coloured liquid into his hands, which he then smears on the woman's face. Reportedly, she was also forced to drink urine.

Disturbing videos

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FPJ does not vouch for the authenticty of the viral video.

Allegations made in video

Reportedly, in the video, the husband says that she had left the children and was living with someone else. She had eloped with her brother-in-law and then with her nephew. They had a love marriage in 2006. However, some time ago, the woman was living separately from her husband in Pandopahara, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

FIR registered

Based on the wife's complaint, the police have registered an FIR. The accused husband is being searched for.