Chhattisgarh Shocker! Woman brutally beats up minor girls in Kanker city adoption centre; disturbing video goes viral

Chhattisgarh Shocker! Woman beats up minor girls in Kanker city adoption centre; disturbing video goes viral |

A shocking video has emerged from Kanker city in Chhattisgarh, revealing a distressing incident of vandalism and abuse towards innocent children at an adoption centre. The Shivnagar adoption centre, which should serve as a safe haven, has turned into a house of torment. The viral video clearly depicts a woman violently pulling a child's hair and throwing her to the ground, raising serious concerns about the safety of girls in such facilities.

Brutal assault caught on camera

In the video, the woman can be seen mercilessly beating the children. She strikes a young girl with her hand, forcefully throws her to the ground, and even hurls her onto a bed after making her stand up.

The girl cries and screams in pain throughout the ordeal, but the woman shows no mercy, continuing to inflict harm. Two maids pass by but do nothing to stop the violence. Shockingly, the woman then calls another girl from a distance and subjects her to further brutal beatings, even resorting to verbal abuse.

Accused identified in the matter

According to a report in IndiaTV.in, the woman seen in the video is identified as Seema Dwivedi, the program manager at the adoption centre. Her cruel treatment has instilled fear in the girls under her care. Although CCTV cameras are installed for security, it is alarming to discover that the program manager switches them off at night, raising doubts about the safety protocols in place.

No action taken against the accused despite multiple complaints

Complaints against the manager have previously been filed, resulting in the termination of employees who spoke up against her. Eight employees who opposed her actions were fired within a year. Despite complaints reaching the Women and Child Development Department, no action has been taken, allowing the program manager to continue her abusive behaviour unchecked.