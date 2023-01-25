Chhattisgarh: Robber serving sentence demands ₹ 50 crore from JSPL chairman Jindal

Representative Image

Raipur: Two-time Member of Parliament (MP) and Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Naveen Jindal received a threatening letter demanding Rs 50 crore to be delivered in 48 hours or face dire consequences if the money was not paid within stipulated time frame.

After primary investigation, it was found that a prisoner serving sentence in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district jail allegedly sent the letter to the Raigarh-based steel plant of industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal, police said on Tuesday.

The letter was delivered by post at the JSPL factory in Patrapali village last week, a police official said.



After preliminary probe, it was found the letter was written by a jail inmate of Bilaspur central jail following which the Kotra Road police on Monday booked him under Indian Penal Code Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.



Police identified the accused as notorious robber Puspendra Nath Chauhan who is a convict and serving sentence in Bilaspur Central Jail in robbery case, sources said.

In the past also, he had sent a similar threatening letter to an Uttarakhand High Court judge, the source said.



However, on the issue, police are still probing the case. Meanwhile, Bilaspur Jail Superintendent Khomesh Mandavi confirmed to the media that the dangerous criminal is serving sentence in jail.

Pradeep Tandon, President of JSPL, confirmed about the incident terming it a serious affair and said police are probing the case, and will surely take action as per law.

