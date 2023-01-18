Chhattisgarh: Rare 'Orange Bat' and 'Indian Wolf' spotted at Kanger Ghati National Park | ANI

Chhattisgarh: Rare species such as the Orange bat and Indian wolf were sighted at Kanger Ghati National Park, Chhattisgarh. News agency ANI shared pictures of the sighting on Twitter. Reportedly, the orange bat is rare to be spotted in India and is mostly found in regions like Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela. Also, the Indian wolf which was spotted in the area is an endangered species.

Bastar, Chhattisgarh | An Orange Bat was spotted in the Kanger Ghati National Park area. Indian wolf was also spotted in the area, which is an endangered species.



According to the available information, the Indian Wolf has been listed as a Schedule I species in the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972 due to its extremely low numbers.

"The forest departmental access has now increased in Kanger Ghati National Park and Indravati Tiger Reserve situated in Naxal-Prone areas of Bastar district. The forest management has also installed cameras in the interior regions of the forest, in which video recordings and photographs of unique species of wildlife are being recorded," reports quoted Ganveer Dharamsheel, Director of the Kanger National Park in Bastar.

