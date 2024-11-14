Chhattisgarh: Raipur Police Detain Passenger Following 'Bomb Threat' To Flight

Raipur: One passenger has been detained by the Raipur police in the matter pertaining to the emergency landing of a flight, said a police official on Thursday.
A preliminary questioning is underway with the detained passenger, as per the Raipur SSP Santosh Singh.
About Another Threat
Earlier today, a flight from Nagpur to Kolkata had made an emergency landing at Raipur airport following a bomb threat after which the plane was thoroughly checked at the airport.
FPJ Shorts
Kardashian Sisters Kim, Kendall & Kylie Approached To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18: REPORTS
Teargas, Torched Vehicles As Rajasthan MLA Candidate Naresh Meena Arrested For Slapping SDM (VIDEO)
'All On The Line': Champions Trophy 2025 To Remain In Pakistan After ICC Reveals New Promo Video
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; What's Next?
Further investigation is underway. More details on this matter are awaited.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)