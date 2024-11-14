Chhattisgarh: Raipur Police Detain Passenger Following 'Bomb Threat' To Flight

Representative Image | Pixabay

Raipur: One passenger has been detained by the Raipur police in the matter pertaining to the emergency landing of a flight, said a police official on Thursday.

A preliminary questioning is underway with the detained passenger, as per the Raipur SSP Santosh Singh.

About Another Threat

Earlier today, a flight from Nagpur to Kolkata had made an emergency landing at Raipur airport following a bomb threat after which the plane was thoroughly checked at the airport.

Further investigation is underway. More details on this matter are awaited.

