 Chhattisgarh: Raipur Police Detain Passenger Following 'Bomb Threat' To Flight
One passenger has been detained by the Raipur police in the matter pertaining to the emergency landing of a flight, said a police official on Thursday. A preliminary questioning is underway with the detained passenger, as per the Raipur SSP Santosh Singh.

Thursday, November 14, 2024
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Further investigation is underway. More details on this matter are awaited.

