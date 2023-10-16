Chhattisgarh: Raigarh Police Warns Of Strict Action Against Noise Violators

SSP Sadanand Kumar | FPJ

Raigarh/Raipur: Raigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar expressed his displeasure over the inefficient action-cum-cold solder approach adopted by local police over the violators of the model code of conduct including the people openly flouting noise pollution norms, during a district level virtual meeting conducted in Raigarh on Monday.

The SSP asked the subordinates to take strict action against the noise polluters who were playing high-decibel music songs by using DJ sound systems and disturbing the peace of respective areas on the bikers who were running bikes with illegally modified silencers.

Punishment for people flouting noise rules

He instructed his subordinates to take strict action over the people flouting the norms during the period in which the model code of conduct was already in force.

SSP Sadanand Kumar instructed his subordinate officers including the SHOs and others to take seriously the work assigned as per the election commission be alert, and ensure their hundred percent participation during the assigned duty.

SSP directs his subordinates to take stringent action against violators

The senior police official made it clear in the review meeting to take serious and active steps towards the criminals, anti-social rogue elements so that elections can be conducted in a fair manner. To maintain law and order should be put on top priority, one police official of Raigarh police said.

