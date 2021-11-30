Chhattisgarh: Procurement of 105 lakh metric tons of paddy to begin from December 1 with Centre, CM Bhupesh Baghel chairs review meeting

Mega paddy procurement process for the procurement of 105 lakh metric tons of paddy is going to begin from December 1 in Chhattisgarh. Union government's fresh instructions of not taking parboiled rice under the central pool and shortage of jute sacks may spoil the game this time.

In addition, to know the actual status of the preparation of the state-level paddy procurement programme, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a review meeting at his official residence in Raipur on Tuesday.

In the marathon meeting all the stakeholders associated with the procurement process including food department key officials, office bearers of rice miller association, food minister Amarjeet Bhagat, agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey and others were present, a government press release said.

During this Kharif Marketing Year 2021-22, the state government will procure 105 lakh metric tons of paddy from December 1, 2021- January 31, 2022, the communique said.

The average quality of paddy will be procured at the cost of Rs 1940/ quintal, meanwhile, 'A' quality grade of paddy will be procured at the cost of Rs 1960/quintal, the government said.

To procure 105 lakh metric tons of paddy, the state government requires 5.25 lakh gathan of jute paddy sacks. Meanwhile, the Jute Commissioner provided 86,000 jute sacks and granted permission that 214 lakhs of jute sacks will be made available.

Meanwhile, the state government also instructed for the purchase of 1.13 lakh gathan of sacks from the open market and allowed farmers to sell their paddy in their own sacks, the communique said.

However, in order to keep the procurement process uninterrupted, the state government requires at least 2.14 lakh gathan of jute sacks and even more, but the Baghel government hasn't made proper arrangements, alleged BJP.

Instead of making proper arrangements, it is transferring everything on the shoulders of the Central Government, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agarwal alleged.

Putting a counter stand, the Congress spokesperson RP Singh released a letter of Dr Raman Singh, in which he asked the Centre to provide paddy sacks. The Congress spokesperson warned Dr Singh and BJP that before maligning the image of CM Baghel, they must introspect.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:05 PM IST