Chhattisgarh: Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu gets support from BSP, JCCJ

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance candidate for the presidential election 2022, Draupadi Murmu, who received a grand welcome at Raipur airport on her arrival on Friday, was successful in garnering support from other parties.

Apart from BJP, other parties, that have publicly declared to support Murmu in Chhattisgarh, are Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCCJ).

On her arrival, Murmu received a grand welcome in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including Vice-President BJP Dr Raman Singh, State President Vishnu Deo Sai, and former NCST chairman Nandkumar Sai and others.

Murmu later attended a vote garnering programme held in a private hotel on Friday, where she was promised to get support from two opposition parties, BSP and JCCJ.

"The day you were nominated as a joint candidate for NDA our eyes filled with pride that first time a tribal daughter is going to be sworn as President of India. Despite our party being regional and small in size, we decided to vote in your favour," Dharamjeet Singh, senior leader of JCCJ said while addressing a gathering during the programme.

BSP MLA Keshav Chandra said that his party is already in support of Murmu and wished her a successful victory. "Her victory will act as a milestone in the lives of SC and ST people," Chandra said.

"To ensure her sure-shot victory, BJP leaders and members are making their best efforts and are quite hopeful that she will win," former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh said.

He further urged the Congress MLAs to listen to their inner voice cutting across the party lines and vote in her favour as it will be a historic moment when a woman from the ST community will sit in the topmost position of India as a first tribal lady President.

However, a day ago, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s political consultant made a statement saying that the winning of the NDA presidential candidate cannot strengthen the rights of tribals.

Moreover, in the 90-member Chhattisgarh State Assembly, Congress holds 71 seats. It has 2 Rajya Sabha members and 4 Lok Sabha MPs. Meanwhile, BJP has 14 MLAs, 9 Lok Sabha MPs and 1 Rajya Sabha MP, JCCJ has three MLAs and BSP 2.