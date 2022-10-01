Chhattisgarh: Police solve bilnd murder mystery within 30 hrs, arrest key conspirator

Raipur: The police have arrested three suspects in connection with a blind murder that occurred in district Durg.

Notably, a gruesome murder has been reported from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Home Minister’s home district Durg where police recovered four bodies of a family from a farm of Kumhari on Thursday. The slain members were identified as husband, wife and their two minor children.

However, in the context, Durg police claimed it resolved the case within 30 hours.

In the primary investigation, police doubted the role of the deceased’s brother Kismat in the heinous crime and later on after interrogation he accepted his involvement in the gruesome murder and emerged as a key conspirator.

Police also nabbed two other accused who escaped to neighbouring state Odisha.

The deadly cocktail of illegal relationships, greed for money and superstition coerced the accused to carry out cold-blooded assassination, Durg Police said.

Accused Kismat demanded money from his elder brother Bholanath Yadav (34), to carry out black-magic rituals to become rich, which Bholanath denied. Accused Kismat, who felt insulted from the denial, conspired with his friends and hacked the couple and his children to death, police added.

Police also recovered the weapon used in the crime, looted cash Rs 7.92 lakh, jewelry and clothes from the accused.