 Chhattisgarh: Police issue notices to 8 BJP leaders over alleged hate speeches following Biranpur violence
The state police have asked them to appear to register their reply on the complaint

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 12:59 AM IST
article-image

Raipur: Chhattisgarh police have issued notices to eight BJP leaders in the Biranpur incident. The notice was issued on the basis of a complaint filed by Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee leaders.

Congress mentioned in its complaint letter that after the both the groups clashed in Biranpur village of Bemetara district, the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are continuously provoking the groups by making inciting statements which is continuously increasing tension and hatred between the groups.

Police asked BJP leaders to appear before them to register their reply

The state police have asked them to appear to register their reply on the complaint. The leaders have been asked to appear on April 17 till 2.00 pm.

BJP leaders issued the notices for alleged hate speeches are Sunil S Pillai - State IT cell in-charge (BJP Chhattisgarh Twitter handle), Sanjay Srivastava (BJP State Spokesperson), Kedar Nath Gupta(BJP Business Cell President), Yogi Sahu (Mandal President BJP Yuva Morcha), Kamal Sharma (Coordinator BJP Yuva Morcha), Shubhankar (BJP Yuva Morcha President DD Nagar), Nandan Jain (Treasurer Chhattisgarh Pradesh BJP) and Bittu Panigrahi (BJP worker).

After the Biranpur violence in Bemetara, the district and police administration has been monitoring social media. Police officers said that some people are trying to spread violence and hatred by misusing social media.

BJP leader Sunil S Pillai, confirmed that they were served notice and will be replied within the stipulated time.

