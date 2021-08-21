Chhattisgarh: Police arrests Naxal who was involved in kidnapping of Sukma district collector in 2021

Raipur: A Naxal militia member allegedly involved in abduction of district collector Sukma was arrested, police said on Saturday.

The Naxal Rava Ganga was arrested from Phulbagdi police station area limits, Sukma in joint raid carried out by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police on Thursday, a senior police official said.

Ganga, had joined the banned Maoist outfit in 2011, was allegedly part of the Maoist squad that had abducted then Sukma Collector Alex Paul Menon from Manjhipara (Kerlapal) village on April 21, 2012, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

Menon was later safely released by the naxals in the presence of media. Apart from this, the arrested ultra was also involved in triggering an IED explosion, and carrying attack on police escorting a team of polling party officers in 2013, the official said.

Ganga was the head of DAKMS (Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan - a frontal wing of CPI Maoists organization). He has served as a LOS (local organisation squad) member and militia deputy commander in the banned outfit, he said.

The Maoist was listed in the wanted list of police and also carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the official said.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 09:18 PM IST