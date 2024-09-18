 Chhattisgarh: Pickup Overturns, Devotees Injured In Raipur
The pickup truck carrying devotees overturned in Jashpur district, near Songersa village, Bagicha police station area limits.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A group of devotees, returning home after visiting the Kailash cave on a pickup truck, met a dangerous road accident. Three persons got seriously injured in the accident meanwhile other devotees received minor injuries. The pickup truck carrying devotees overturned in Jashpur district, near Songersa village, Bagicha police station area limits.

As per information received, at the time when the pickup truck met with a serious road accident around 25 to 30 passengers were boarding on the truck. The driver lost control and overturned into a valley near Songersa Bazar Dand. Among the injured, three individuals sustained serious injuries, and the group included women and children from the Farasbahar area.

All injured parties have been admitted to Bagicha Community Health Center (CHC) for treatment. Upon receiving news of the accident, the Chief Minister's office promptly directed a health department team to monitor the situation and do needful so that people won’t have to suffer. As a result of instructions, the ambulance, medical personnel, and other machinery were put on high alert.

The Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) has confirmed that CHC Bagicha has been put on alert to ensure that the injured receive timely medical attention without any complications.

