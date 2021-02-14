Chhattisgarh: Peace marathon to be organized in Naxal heartland Abujhmad on Feb 27

Raipur: Police and district administration of Narayanpur, jointly making efforts to bring peace and development to the highly disturbed Maoist area of Abujhmad, planned to organize a peace marathon.

Following two successful editions of the Abujhmad Peace Marathon, conducted in 2019 and 2020, the Narayanpur district administration along with District Police and other sponsors planned to organize a third edition of the marathon, a government senior official said.

The peace marathon will be organized on February 27, 2021, an official press release of the Narayanpur Police said on Sunday.

The length of the marathon has been decided to be 21 km. The half marathon run will start from district headquarter Narayanpur’s High school ground to ITBP camp, Basingbahar, the beautiful forest village of Abhujmad.

Last year, the event attracted a huge crowd and more than 5000 participation across the country and the world, the communique added.

On Sunday, Sundarraj P, Inspector General of Police Bastar, Dharmesh Sahu Collector Narayanpur and Mohit Garg, Superintendent of Police (SP) Narayanpur jointly unveiled T-shirts and medals for Abhujhmad Peace Marathon 2021.

This year more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate in the event in order to experience the mesmerizing beauty and unique culture of Abhujhmad, the communique said.

Participants can win prizes worth more than 6 lakh rupees, the communique added.