Chhattisgarh: Online Scammer Swindles ₹44 Lakh From Bank Manager In Raipur

Raipur: A disturbing incident occurred in capital city Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a private bank manager was duped of Rs 44 lakh by an online scammer. It highlighted the vulnerabilities of individuals in digital financial transactions. Sanjay Varma, an area manager at a local private bank, fell victim to the fraud which falls within the jurisdiction of Rajendra Nagar police station.

The ordeal began innocuously when Varma was added to a WhatsApp group supposedly conducting online surveys. Subsequently, he was lured by fraudsters into creating an ID for share trading and IPO explanations, disguised as market research.

Initially baited with a nominal sum of Rs 500, Varma complied with subsequent requests for larger amounts under various pretexts, including promises of significant returns. Initially complying, Varma transferred Rs 40,000 for the purported ID creation. Suspecting foul play, he withdrew Rs 500, prompting the scammer to send back money to regain trust.

Over nearly a month, the scam intensified. Varma, misled by manipulated virtual account figures showing substantial profits, borrowed significant sums from friends and relatives. He transferred amounts such as Rs 10.45 lakh and Rs 18.40 lakh to the scammer, who persistently demanded more citing penalties, fees, and taxes.

Despite the virtual account reflecting profits of Rs 68 lakh at one point, efforts to withdraw funds were met with further extortion demands. Realizing the extent of the scam, Varma promptly reported the matter to the authorities.

The Rajendra Nagar police have filed an FIR and are actively investigating the case to apprehend the perpetrators behind this elaborate financial fraud.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils of online scams and underscores the critical importance of exercising caution and due diligence in all digital financial transactions, particularly those promising substantial returns.