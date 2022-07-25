e-Paper Get App

Chhattisgarh: Naxals set two vehicles, machine used to lay telecom cables ablaze; no casualty reported

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 01:51 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: Naxals set two vehicles, machine used to lay telecom cables ablaze; no casualty reported | FILE PHOTO/ Representative image

Naxals set ablaze two vehicles and a machine engaged in laying cables of a private telecom company in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday, July 25.

No person was injured in the incident which took place on Sunday evening between Padera and Kakekorma villages under Bijapur police station limits where the cable laying work was going on, Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shukla said.

"A group of armed ultras stormed the site and threatened labourers to stop the work. The rebels then set on fire an earth-excavating machine and two pick-up vehicles," the official said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on, he added.

There have been several incidents in the past also where Naxals tried to disrupt development works, including road construction, in various parts of the state by launching attacks on security forces and damaging roads, vehicles and machines used in the work.

