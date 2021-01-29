Chhattisgarh: Naxals murder and set ablaze former colleague who turned cop in Bijapur

Raipur: In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, Maoists murdered and set their ex-cadre on fire, who joined the police force after quitting the banned Maoist organization, police said on Friday.

Rebels attacked Somdu Ram Poyam alias Mallesh, a constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), with sharp weapons on Thursday evening at Kotrapal village under Jangla police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar) Sundarraj P said.

The deceased policeman's brother, who is a jan militia commander of Maoists in the area, was also allegedly involved in the attack, he said.

After quitting the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2014, Poyam had joined the DRG and was posted here, the Bastar IG said.

As per preliminary information, the victim had gone to meet his relatives in the village where ultras, including his brother, brutally beaten and killed, Sundarraj said.

The red rebels also set ablaze the victim's body in front of his family members and escaped the crime scene, he said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team was dispatched to the location on Friday morning to collect the victim's remains, he said.

A search operation has been launched in the area.