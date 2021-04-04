Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: 22 jawans killed; here is the full list

Police recovered bullet-riddled bodies of 20 jawans in the jungles of Chattisgarh on Sunday, raising the number of security personnel killed in a fierce gunbattle with Naxals to 22 -- the biggest massacre in more than a year.

The dead include eight from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), seven from the CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), six from the Special Task Force and one from the 'Bastariya' battalion of the CRPF," Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Following is the list of the personnel killed in the Bijapur ambush in Chhattisgarh:

District Reserve Guard (DRG)

1. Deepak Bhardwaj, Sub-Inspector

2. Ramesh Kumar Zurri, Head Constable

3. Narayan Sodhi, Head Constable

4. Ramesh Korsa, Constable.

5.Subhash Naik, Constable.

6. Kishor Andrik, Assistant Constable.

7. Sankuram Sodhi, Assistant Constable.

8. Bhosaram Kartami, Assistant Constable.

STF

9. Shravan Kashyap, Head Constable.

10. Ramdas Korrram, Constable.

11. Jagatram Kanwar, Constable

12. Sukhsingh Faras, Constable

13. Ramashankar Paikra, Constable

14. Shankarnath, Constable.

CoBRA (210 battalion)

15. Dilip Kumar Das, Inspector

16. Raj Kumar Yadav, Head Constable

17. Shambhurai, Constable

18. Dharmdev Kumar, Constable

19. S M Krishna, Constable

20. R Jagdish, Constable

21. Bablu Rabha, Constable

Bastariya Battalion

22. Samaiyaa Maravi, Constable

Befitting reply will be given to Chhattisgarh Naxal attack, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a befitting response will be given to those responsible for the Naxal attack in Chhatisgarh at an appropriate time. He also said search operations are continuing in Chhattisgarh following the encounter.

''As far as the numbers are concerned, both sides have suffered losses and exact casualty figures cannot be ascertained immediately'', Shah said. ''Our securitymen have lost their lives, we will not tolerate this bloodshed and a befitting reply will be given at an appropriate time'', he added.

Meanwhile, Shah on Sudnay held a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Chhattisgarh, officials said. Earlier, Shah cut short his electioneering in Assam and returned to Delhi following the incident.

(With PTI inputs)