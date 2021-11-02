Chhattisgarh: Minor girl gang raped in Raipur, BJP raises over women security in state

Despite several assurances, offenses against women and girls are yet to decline. One more minor became the victim of a barbaric gangrape in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Tuesday. The sexual assault of the 14-year-old girl by three ruffians has put a question mark over beefed up security for girls and women in the state.

Moreover, the minor faced a double blow, she did not only become the victim of brutal sexual assault but also became the victim of a stereotyped biased view of society. The parents abandoned the minor victim under the pressure of social stigma.

Police responded and acted swiftly when they realized that the minor was gang-raped. The police have arrested all the three accused-- Rahul Sen, Kunal Sen, and Sunil Dhivar of Kharora, Raipur.

According to the police, Rahul was known to the minor. He called the girl to meet him in the garden of Kharora, Raipur on the intervening night of October 28-29, where two of his friends were already waiting. When the girl reached there, trio-raped the girl one by one and threatened to kill her and her family, if she informed anybody about the incident.

The terrified minor left her house and reached Raipur Railway station where she boarded a train going to Hyderabad. But after reaching Nagpur, RPF personnel spotted the panicked lone girl in the train and when they quizzed her, she narrated the tale of gang rape.

The girl was handed to Kharora police Raipur, and on the complaint of the victim, police carried out raids. On Monday, police arrested the trio based on intel input and sent all the accused to jail, a police officer informed.

After her parents defied her to admit her, she was sent to a shelter home for further counseling and stay, one government official said.

Meanwhile, in the case of Shalini Rajput, leader of BJP state women cell sharply criticized the Baghel government and said, the incidents of gang rape, sexual assaults, and offense against women escalated in the Congress regime.

CM Baghel practices vendetta politics, instead of creating a safe environment for women and girls, it engaged police to arrest and terrorize BJP leaders, BJP alleged.

We are targeted for raising genuine issues, Shalini added.

However, Congress Head spokesperson Shushil Anand Shukla rejected allegations saying that the incident was unfortunate, but police acted, and the accused was arrested quickly.

The CM did not spare his father. Those who breach the law have to face consequences as per law of the land, Shukla added.

Meanwhile, Congress Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu accepted in the Chhattisgarh assembly in March 2020 that 2,575 rape cases were lodged in the state in the last year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 08:06 PM IST