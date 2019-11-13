Chhattisgarh Minister compares roads with actress Hema Malini's 'cheeks', draws flak

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): In what can be dubbed as a 'despicable show of patriarchy and utter disrespect towards women', Chhattisgarh Minister Kawasi Lakhma compared the roads in his area with the "cheeks" of veteran actress Hema Malini who is also a BJP MP.

He drew the brazen comparison while speaking at an event in Dhamtari on November 11. "It has been just a few months since I became a minister in the state. I come from a Naxalite area but I have built roads there, just like Hema Malini's cheeks," said Kawasi Lakhma irrespective of the presence of other women.