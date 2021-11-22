Chhattisgarh: From reduction in fuel VAT to paddy procurement, major decisions taken Bhupesh Baghel cabinet; see list

The Cabinet ministers of the Bhupesh Baghel government convened a meeting at the official resident of the Chief Minister in Raipur on Monday and took some major decisions including the most hyped issue of fuel price reduction. In the decision taken by the minister, the state government has slashed the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

Baghel Cabinet reduced the VAT on diesel by 2% and on petrol by 1%. The decision will result in a loss of revenue worth Rs 1,000 to the State Government, an official communique said. However, the decision has been taken in the interest of the public.

Apart from it, other decisions taken by the Baghel government are as follows:

• The regular classes in government and private schools of the state will be resumed with full attendance and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol. It has provided a major relief to the Shikshakarmis. As per new rules, instead of five years, three years of experience will be counted for the departmental recruitment for promotion to the posts of headmaster, primary school, teacher and lecturer.

• The new recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee for paddy and corn procurement at support price, along with the Paddy and Corn Procurement and Custom Milling Policy of Kharif Marketing Year 2020-21 in Kharif year 2021-22 will be implemented. The cabinet has decided to revalidate the centre's guarantee of Rs 14,700 crore, which was provided to Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation, Ltd for procurement of paddy and custom milling for the Kharif marketing year 2020-21, till 31 October 2022.

• The Cabinet has also decided to provide one-time compensation aid to cooperative societies to strengthen them financially and to help them overcome the losses incurred in the paddy procurement year 2020-21.

• The Cabinet has decided to fill the posts of Professor and Associate Professor in Government Medical Colleges, Dental College, Nursing College and Physiotherapy College of Chhattisgarh via direct recruitment through Public Service Commission and to give one-time relaxation in promotion rules. It provided relaxation in age limit up to 10 years to the contractual teachers in working in the government.

• The Cabinet has relaxed the rules of height and chest measurement for the male candidates of Scheduled Tribes for the recruitment on vacant posts of Subedar, Sub-Inspector Cadre, Platoon Commander Selection Test 2021. Preference will be given to the locals in recruitment on vacant Grade III and IV category posts in scheduled areas of the state.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:53 PM IST