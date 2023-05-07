Chhattisgarh: Liquor Mafia busted as ED arrests key suspects; IAS officer's name surfaces in ₹2,000 crore scam

ED team taking away Anwar Dhebar, the alleged liquor mafia |

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested businessman Anwar Dhebar on Saturday under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam worth Rs 2000 Crore. Dhebar was produced before the PMLA Special Judge of Raipur on Sunday morning and sent for 4 days remand in ED Custody.

Dhebar was running criminal syndicate through govt company: ED

According to a press release issued by the ED, Dhebar was running a criminal syndicate of liquor business through the state government’s company, Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL). The syndicate had major stakeholders such as distiller, transporter, hologram maker, bottle maker, excise officials, higher echelons of Excise Dept, Anwar Dhebar, senior IAS officers, and politicians.

The syndicate used to receive commissions of Rs 75-150 per case through CSMCL in cash. They would sell duplicate liquor, unaccounted country-made kacha off-the-books liquor through 800 government-run shops in the state, and used duplicate holograms and bottles. The illegal business kept on running without depositing any money in the State Exchequer. The ED alleges that the entire sale was done in cash.

ED had conducted multiple searches in March

The ED had conducted searches at multiple locations in March and collected evidence, including recorded statements, which indicated that the syndicate accrued wealth worth Rs 2000 Crore between 2019-2022, and an unprecedented corruption occurred.

The ED investigation revealed that between 2019-2022, the illegal sale was almost 30-40% of the total sale of liquor in the state, generating Rs 1200- Rs 1500 Crore illegal profits. The distillers used to pay bribes as per the percentage of market share allotted to them, and procurement was done strictly in this ratio by CSMCL.

ED had conducted search operations at 35 locations across Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Delhi, including the residential premises of Anwar Dhebar. Dhebar was summoned seven times but continuously avoided investigation. He was finally arrested from the hotel of his close associate.

IAS officer kingpin of criminal liquor syndicate: ED

A petition filed before the special Judge PMLA by the ED mentioned that one powerful IAS officer, who holds a joint secretary level position in the Chhattisgarh government, was the kingpin of the criminal liquor syndicate. The petition also named CSMCL Managing Director AP Tripathi as a co-accused in running the syndicate. Other accused were Vikash Agarwal@Subbu and Arvind Singh.

Raipur mayor alleges conspiracy

The Apex Court has stayed the arrest of the IAS officer, who is currently on leave. Meanwhile, the Mayor of Raipur Municipal Corporation, Aijaz Dhebar, brother of Anwar Dhebar, was summoned by the ED for the last two consecutive days. However, on Sunday, just after completing ED queries, Aijaz Dhebar addressed a press conference in front of the ED Office in Raipur and alleged that he, his brother, and other family members were intentionally targeted for being loyal soldiers of the Congress party. He also challenged the ED to prove the case in court.

On the other side, the BJP addressed a conference in Bilaspur regarding the ED raids and Anwar Dhebar's arrest. The BJP State President, Arun Sao, alleged that the Congress party was exposed on the matter of corruption and demanded that the Baghel government resign immediately. He further claimed that the Congress government had lost its trust in the public eye due to its involvement in massive corruption and embezzlement of public funds.