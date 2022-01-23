Chhattisgarh: Korba trader booked for flaring communal tension, spreading hatred against Muslims

The Chhattisgarh Korba police have booked a trader for allegedly flaring communal tension, spreading hatred and inciting people to take a pledge to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Korba police said in a tweet that they received a video in which a trader namely Pramod Agarwal was spotted inciting people to take a pledge that they will take all sorts of measures to convert India into 'Hindu Rashtra' and the primary step will start with boycotting the Muslims. The video was posted on Saturday night.

In the video, the trader Pramod Agarwal who is also an office-bearer of Hindu Suraksha Sena was seen instigating the gathering to boycott Muslims and restrict them from any sort of trade.

In addition, the participants were also spotted saying that they all will snap all sorts of ties with Muslims and will not provide any job works to Muslims in their enterprise, or business outlets.

The incident occurred in the Bankimongra police station limits. After the video went viral, Korba police lodged an FIR under IPC section 153 A against the trader and the participants of the oath-taking ceremony.

Local journalist Arvind Pandey said police took action in the case only when the video went viral. However, the incident was an outcome of a small village-level fight that occurred more than two weeks ago in Kundikala village, Surguja district, the journalist said.

Here, some village boys of the two villages Kundikala and Aara of Surguja clashed with each other over new year party celebrations. After the incident, the villagers of Kundikala and other villages gathered and took an oath that they would boycott Muslims and restrict their entry into their territory.

Despite there being intervention from the administration, the issue remained alive.

ALSO READ Thane police arrest Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj in Raipur for remarks against Mahatma...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:39 PM IST