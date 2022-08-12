Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo's relative found dead in jungle |

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo's relative's body was found lying in mysterious condition near a railway track in the forest area of Belgahana, Bilaspur on Friday.

The deceased was facing trial in a court in Ambikapur in the Balrampur Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh attack case.

Police fetched the body of Raja Virbhadra Singh alias Sachin, the next day, when the family members complained that they didn’t receive him at the station.

He was deputy president of Janpad panchayat Lundra.

On Thursday night, when the incident occurred, it was informed that the deceased was on journey to Ambikapur from Raipur. On the next day, he had to appear in court, unfortunately, when the train stopped at Ambikapur Station, the relatives spotted his baggage but he was missing.

However, on Friday afternoon, police received information that a body was found lying in mysterious condition near railway tracks in the jungles of Belgahna.

Later on, police identified the deceased as Sachin Singh, when the photo of the body went viral.

SDOP Kota Ashish Arora told the media that the actual cause of death can be ascertained only after the autopsy report gets tabled.

However, after his body was found several conspiracy theories have started floating across the state. The market of speculations and rumours have also heightened the political temperature in Chhattisgarh.

Notably, after the Balrampur MLA was attacked a few months back, Sachin became the most wanted person politically. The attack dented the image of the Health Minister and strained the tangled relation between TS Singh Deo and Bhupesh Baghel. The rift between the duo for the CM’s chair over the fifty-fifty formula was already in public domain and Sachin was the first person who dared to assault CM’s close aide.