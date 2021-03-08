Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tests positive for COVID-19

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
“I would like to inform you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self-isolation for next few days. My humble appeal to all who have come in direct contact with me in the last few days- If you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested & follow all necessary precautions, appealed Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Monday.
Despite all precautions Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo has been infected by Covid. I wish speedy health recovery to him, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted.
Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot wished him a speedy recovery. He tweeted, "Wishing a speedy recovery to Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister and senior Congress leader @TS_SinghDeo ji, who has tested positive for #Covid_19. May he get well soon."
Earlier, Revenue Minister, Jai Singh Agarwal, and Congress MLA from Durg Arun Vora were also detected Covid positive.
