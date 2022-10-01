Chhattisgarh govt says 'cow dung becomes an asset for the rural populace' | FPJ

A man transformed his life by selling cow dung. A farmer purchased a tractor by selling a mere 470 quintals of cow dung, a press release from the Chhattisgarh government claimed. The matter got highlighted while Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel indulged in a serious interaction with villagers amid his ambitious Bhent-Mulakat programme in assembly constituency Pandariya, Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh on Friday. The public meeting was held Friday at Kukudur village, Pandariya.

A government statement said cow dung has become an asset for the rural populace.

The man who claimed that he bought a tractor by selling 470 quintals of cow dung under the Godhan Nyay Yojna was identified as Surendra Kumar, a farmer resident of Lalpur village, constituency Pandariya. Kumar also thanked the CM for launching such a useful scheme.

Before the implementation of the Godhan Nyay Yojna, cow dung was just used for domestic purposes, and huge quantities just remained unused and got wasted. However, after the scheme was launched, cow dung proved to be an asset for him, the farmer said.

Apart from selling 470 quintals of cow dung, he purchased a tractor to get rid of manual farming and also planned to purchase farming equipment, the communiqué said.

Moreover, during the meeting, the women members of Nari Shakti Self-Help Group, Lokhan Gauthan, informed us that they had earned Rs 2 lakhs by selling 466 quintals of cow dung. And they invested the earned money in the manufacturing of incense sticks, popcorn, etc. to generate extra income.

The CM was overwhelmed by the responses and the overhauling of the sustainable rural economy and announced the release of the third instalment of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna on October 15th-17th.