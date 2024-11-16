 Chhattisgarh: Fake Paneer Manufacturing Factory Sealed In Durg Following Food Department Raid
Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 02:16 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Food Department seals fake paneer factory in Durg after uncovering substandard production methods involving skimmed milk powder and palm oil | File Photo

Raipur/ Durg: A fake paneer manufacturing factory operating in Durg district has been sealed by the Food Department following a surprise raid. The factory is located on Ahiwara Road in Kumhari, was allegedly producing substandard paneer using skimmed milk powder and palm oil. The factory had been in operation for the past four months.

The Food Department had been receiving complaints about the sale of counterfeit and inferior quality paneer in the local market. Acting on these complaints, the department launched an investigation, which included taking samples from several dairies. During this process, dairy operators themselves provided the address of the illegal factory.

On the basis of this information, a joint team of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the Food Department raided the facility. Upon arrival, the team discovered that fake paneer was being produced on-site. In a shocking demonstration, factory workers showed the officials how they were able to make counterfeit paneer in just 30 minutes.

The Food Department has sent samples of the paneer to a laboratory for testing, while the factory has been sealed. Authorities are investigating the full extent of the operation and its market reach.

