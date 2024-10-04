 Chhattisgarh: Crime Graph Goes Beyond Control Of Sai Govt, Says Congress' Deepak Baij
Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
article-image

State Congress President Deepak Baij has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government rule in Chhattisgarh in strong words. He claimed that, Sai government failed to control crime in the state.

Speaking to media representatives at the Congress party office, Rajiv Bhawan, in the state capital on Friday, Baij highlighted findings from the six-day "Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra." He asserted that the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government has broken the trust of the people during its nine-month tenure. The Nyay Yatra spanned over 125 kilometers.

"Crimes are at an all-time high under BJP rule. The state government is shielding criminals, leading to growing anger among the populace," Baij alleged.

He stated that the BJP government now appears fearful following the Nyay Yatra, noting that it has failed to highlight its achievements and instead focused on leveling accusations against the Congress party. Baij emphasized that the Nyay Yatra is not concluded but rather paused, and after discussions with party leaders, Congress will continue to boldly address issues concerning the state government.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Dr. Charan Das Mahant, also present at the press conference, remarked that the Nyay Yatra was a successful protest against the BJP government due to the worsening law and order situation in the state.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Deputy Chief Minister T. S. Singh Deo echoed Baij's sentiments, criticized the BJP government for its incompetence in handling the law and order situation in the state.

Other Congress leaders attending the conference also made scathing remarks against the Sai government including former State Congress President Dhanendra Sahu and State Congress Media Chief Sushil Anand Shukla.

