Chhattisgarh: CPI(M) alleges Army involvement in anti-Naxal operations; Bastar IG terms it baseless propaganda

Raipur: After carrying out a deadly brutal blast in Narayanpur, CPI(M) issued a press note on Wednesday dated March 18, 2021, and alleged that the Army is involved in anti-Maoist operations. Thus, to hinder the activities of forces they asked the public to oppose the activities of security forces in Bastar. They also threatened to increase their activities against the forces between April 1-25, 2021. They also gave a call of Bharat Bandh on April 26.

Vikalp CPI(M) spokesperson of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee alleged in its press release that they have decided to increase their activities to foil the attempts of repression carried out by security forces (central paramilitary forces, Chhattisgarh police including DRGs and others).

Army jawans were also actively helping the security forces in carrying out the anti-Maoist operations in Bastar division, alleged Vikalp. The People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) attacked a joint team of security forces on March 20, 2020, in ‘Vimpa’ and killed 20 jawans of security forces including four army jawans, Vikalp said in the release.

He also alleged that a joint security forces team of Bastar police had set forests on fire in the jungles of Maad, which engulfed several trees and huts and property of poor tribal villagers.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P refuted all the allegations and said, it is the strategy of Maoists to spread rumours and propaganda.

Army jawans never involved in anti-Naxal operations. The joint action team of security forces comprises jawans of Chhattisgarh police, central paramilitary forces, ITBP, DRG. Thus, allegations are totally baseless, the IG said.

We have increased the activities of our forces, more actions will be carried out to flush Maoists and strengthen connectivity in the whole Bastar region. Our forces remain alert all the time. As far as Maoist call of bandh and threats of increasing their activities are concerned, special instructions will be issued during the period.

Morals of our jawans are quite high and we will defeat the Maoists, the IG added.