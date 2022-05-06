Chhattisgarh: Couple kills self after poisoning their two children at lodge

Kanker: A Raipur-based man and his wife allegedly hanged themselves to death after poisoning their two minor children at a lodge in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Friday.

Jitendra Dewangan (38) and his wife Savita (35) were found hanging from the ceiling fan inside a room at the lodge on Thursday night, while the bodies of their children were found on the bed, Kanker Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

They were natives of state capital Raipur and had checked into the lodge located at the New Bus Stand here on Wednesday evening, he said.

"The lodge staff suspected that something was amiss as they did not come out of the room till Thursday evening, following which they informed the police. A police team broke open the door of their room and found the husband-wife duo hanging next to each other with their hands tied behind the back," he said.

"Prima facie, it seems that the couple poisoned their son and daughter, aged below 10 years, before committing suicide. However, no suicide note was found at the spot and the exact details in the matter will be known once we get the post-mortem report and after further investigation," Sinha said.

A case has been registered in this connection and investigation is underway, he added.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 12:22 PM IST