Chhattisgarh: Congress Seva Dal will counter BJP, RSS' divisive politics, says Lalji Bhai Desai

Raipur: On the instructions from All India Congress Committee (AICC), Chhattisgarh Congress has started to strongly support the farmers’ protest. AICC has started sending top party leaders to Chhattisgarh to counter Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In the context a joint press conference was held at Chhattisgarh Congress party’s headquarters in Raipur on Wednesday, where Indian Congress Seva Dal national president Lalji Bhai Desai lashed out at BJP and RSS. While addressing the media, Lalji Bhai said, the BJP across the country holding sticks is trying to break the country but Congress lifting the flag is linking the people.

BJP and RSS in the name of nationalism and religion are infusing poison. Congress is countering it by spreading the ‘amrut’ of brotherhood, peace and patriotism, he said.

Desai added that BJP across the nation has been seeking votes in the name of religion. Its agitations are mainly on dividing the society. Under the present central government, the agitations of farmers, workers and poor are being crushed. No farmer carry swords in his hands.

Seva Dal national president Desai said that keeping in view of the present situation prevailing in the country, the organisation will be reorganized and strengthened. Plans are afoot to impart training and re-constitution at different levels to make it a functional body. Training and camps will be held in different states.

Desai said at present in the country there are 3.70 lakh members. A training camp is scheduled in the month of March in Chhattisgarh. Not only youth but women are also playing key roles in the organisation.

Later on a state level meeting of Seva Dal members was also held at the Rajiv Bhawan, State Congress headquarters.