Chhattisgarh: Congress' Pilot Threatens Of State-Wide Protest On Deteriorating Law And Order

The Congress party's six-day "Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra," which commenced in Giraudpuri, Balodabazar district, concluded with a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan Raipur on Wednesday, in the presence of Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot. During the Yatra, protesters covered a journey of more than 128 kilometers in six days. In the last leg, the Yatra began from Saddu and culminated in Raipur's Gandhi Maidan.

While addressing a large gathering in Gandhi Maidan, Pilot criticized the state's BJP government, highlighting the worsening law and order situation and warned that if the government does not act, the Congress will stage state wide protests.

He accused the BJP of fostering unrest and anarchy, leaving people fearful due to rising violent incidents. Pilot added that the BJP has failed within just nine months of governance and accused it of undermining democracy, using investigative agencies to suppress opposition. However, he emphasized that Congress is not a party to be intimidated but one that will continue to fight.

State Congress President Deepak Baij also attacked the BJP, comparing Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s administration to a "serial killer" and calling it a government of misrule. He thanked party leaders and workers for making the Nyay Yatra a success.

Other senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Dr. Charan Das Mahant, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and former Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singhdeo, also addressed the gathering, criticizing the BJP for its failure to maintain law and order in the state.

Former Ministers Ravindra Choubey, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Amarjeet Bhagat, former State Congress President Dhanendra Sahu, former Deputy Chief Minister T S Singhdeo, former State Congress President Mohan Markam and several Congress leaders and workers were present.