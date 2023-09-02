Chhattisgarh: Congress Issues 212-Point Accusation Letter Against BJP Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File

Raipur: A day before Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Chhattisgarh, the Congress party issued a twelve-page accusation letter against the BJP in the media at Congress Headquarters Rajiv Bhawan, in the capital city Raipur on Friday. The twelve-page black letter contains a 212 points charge sheet against Prime Minister Modi, Former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh, and their respective governments at centre, state and Adani Group.

Congress party issued the charge sheet in the presence of Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Kumari Selja, and state president Deepak Baij.

Serious allegations of misuse of power

While addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan, Kumari Selja and Deepak Baij levelled serious allegations of misuse of power and office, scams of multi-crore rupees against the ruling Modi government at the centre and then Raman Singh government in Chhattisgarh.

The Modi government by misusing the power cheated the public of India, put draconian law and now attacking the very core of the Indian democracy, its constitution, Selja alleged.

Centre’s BJP government is the government of jumla’s (fake assurances) and is only inclined towards polls, defame the opposition parties. Now there are polls in the states including Chhattisgarh, the government slashed the prices of gas cylinders by ₹200 and are trying to fool the public, Selja alleged. The cooking gas cylinders which cost ₹400 is available at ₹1200 in the country.

Whenever questions were asked about the Adani company frauds, the Modi government moved forward to defend. The public of India wants to know what is the nexus between PM Modi and Gautam Adani, she questioned.

In the public interest Congress issued 85 and 26 pointer charge sheets against Modi government, and its undemocratic, anti-public, anti-India policies and decisions, the Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge said. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Congress State President Deepak Baij also levelled serious allegations against then Dr. Raman Singh's rule in the state.

Baij presented a list of 15 pointer mega scams of Chhattisgarh including scam of ₹36000 crores, Panama Papers scandal, Mova paddy scam, the Kunkuri rice scam, Aankh Phodwa incident ( People lost their eyesight due to fake medicines), Tubectomy scandal and others.

Baij alleged all these scams occurred in Dr. Raman Singh rule in the state.

In many of these scams, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to the centre to conduct a CBI, ED, I-Tax probe. Unfortunately, the centre has not initiated any action but the state government is probing the cases. We are determined to put the offenders behind the bar, Baij said.

BJP hits back

However, on the Congress accusations, BJP made counter allegations against the Baghel government and in an official press release the party said, before defaming BJP, Congress must introspect.

In the ED and IT raids, it became clear that the looting of public money, corruption, and money laundering is a habit of the Baghel government, BJP alleged. Notably, Home Minister Amit Shah is going to issue a charge sheet against Baghel government on Saturday.

