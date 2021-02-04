Chhattisgarh: Congress demands cancellation of Lok Sabha membership of BJP MP Vijay Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh State Congress on Thursday demanded cancellation of Lok Sabha membership of Vijay Baghel, and initiated legal action to prohibit him from fighting election in future.

Addressing the media at Congress state headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, jointly held by PCC vice president Girish Dewangan, Communication Department Head Shailesh Nitin Trivedi and Communication department member R.P. Singh spokesperson Vikash Tiwari, alleged, Vijay Baghel obtained agriculture income more than shown in his election affidavit, the amount received from paddy sale. He should be disqualified for cheating the election commission and nation.

The BJP leaders have been involved in misleading the farmers since their party came to power.

The Congress leaders also released a list and documents to sustain their allegations.

They said, BJP leaders including BJP Durg MP Vijay Baghel are involved in the forgery case.

Patan block Congress Zone chief lodged complaint with President, Lok Sabha Speaker, Election Commission and Chief Electoral Officer.

Vikash Tiwari Congress spokesperson said, Vijay Baghel's affidavits filed with election commission between 2008 to 2019 states he is owner of around 3.33 acres agriculture land but he was obtaining more than 16 acres of land holding by paddy selling to the government. As he misled all on record, he should be disqualified from Lok Sabha membership.

Durg BJP Member of Parliament Vijay Baghel said, after the death of his mother, being eldest member of family, the combined agriculture land holding of the family, including that of his sisters and nephew, in the loan book and other records, his name has been registered as the first name, followed by other members.

No forgery occurred. All the allegations are baseless and politically motivated, he said .