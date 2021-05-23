Chhattisgarh: Collector Ranbir Sharma suspended and attached to State Secretariat after youth slapping incident

Chhattisgarh State Administration on Sunday attached Surajpur Collector IAS Ranbir Sharma to state secretariat as a joint secretary in waiting after a video of him surfaced on social media in which he can be viewed slapping a youth for violating lockdown rules.

The incident was followed by an uproar on social media.

Gaurav Kumar Singh has been appointed the new Collector of Surajpur.

Condemning the act, CM Baghel said that he got to know about the incident through social media.

The Chief Minister Office also made a tweet in which it was mentioned that on the instructions of the CM Baghel the youth will be provided a new mobile phone as compensation to the old mobile phone which was destroyed by then District Collector Ranbir Sharma.

The IAS officer on Saturday had apologized for slapping a man and throwing his phone on the ground for violating Covid-19 safety norms during the lockdown.

The collector’s apology shortly circulated on the internet just after a video of him hitting the man went viral on social media, resulting in sharp criticism for his physical assault on the youth who claimed that he outed to take care of ailing grandma.

In the video, the boy can be spotted showing a piece of paper and something on his mobile phone to the Collector who frowns at him, slaps the boy and he snatches the cell phone and destroys it by throwing it on the ground.

It must be noted that the whole district is put under lockdown as part of coronavirus preventative measures.

Netizens complained earlier also the IAS officer was suspended for his notorious activities, media reported he was caught red-handed in a graft case while he was serving as a SDM.

Folk song:

However, a folk singer Rakesh Tiwari also made a song over the incident that got widely circulated over social media.

Kaber mare re collector (Collector why you hit him).